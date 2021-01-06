Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $351.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.23.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $286.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.27. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $293.78. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $736,329.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,065 shares of company stock valued at $53,414,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
