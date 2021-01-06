Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $351.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.23.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $286.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.27. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $293.78. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $736,329.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,065 shares of company stock valued at $53,414,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.