Arionum (ARO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $54,520.77 and $17.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,214.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.41 or 0.03148964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00460360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.01215435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00390123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00175439 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

