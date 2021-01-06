Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.18.

ARES stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after buying an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after purchasing an additional 324,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

