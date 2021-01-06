Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $9.72 for the year.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE ARCH opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.