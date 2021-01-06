Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACGL. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,867 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 818,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

