ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €23.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

