ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021 // Comments off

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.50 ($21.76).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.