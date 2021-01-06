ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.50 ($21.76).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

