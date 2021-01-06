Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Financial Survey

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.53% 2.16% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 23.98 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.77 Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.49 billion 0.26 $66.50 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 363.32%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it engages in manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.