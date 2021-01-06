Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARMK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

