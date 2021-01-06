Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 31,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,962. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.