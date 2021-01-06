AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATR. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

