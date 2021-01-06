Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $104.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of AMAT opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

