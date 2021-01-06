Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 951.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 231,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

