Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $120.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.01 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.