Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.80.

AAPL opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 49.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

