Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APPN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $149.80 on Monday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -272.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,697 shares of company stock valued at $57,584,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

