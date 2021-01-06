APIX Price Tops $0.0622 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One APIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $409,152.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.