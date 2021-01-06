Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.95

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

