Anthony J. Wood Sells 345,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.56 and its 200 day moving average is $207.11. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $363.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

