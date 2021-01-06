Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Up 8.4%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 7,401,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,018,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,567 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 28.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 358,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 79,161 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

