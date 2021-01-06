ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $13,803,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $9.93 on Wednesday, reaching $349.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,999. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $373.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.