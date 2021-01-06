Analyzing TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) & Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TransAtlantic Petroleum and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Summary

TransAtlantic Petroleum beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

