Analyzing Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) & Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Oaktree Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teladoc Health and Oaktree Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 12 17 0 2.59 Oaktree Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus price target of $231.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oaktree Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oaktree Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -13.22% -9.54% -5.71% Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oaktree Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $553.31 million 52.65 -$98.86 million ($1.49) -134.88 Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A $1.15 million N/A N/A

Oaktree Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oaktree Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. The company's platform enables patients and providers to have an integrated smart user experience through mobile, Web, and phone based accessed points. 0It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. Teladoc Health, Inc. offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. Teladoc Health, Inc. has alliance with NTT DATA Services to build nucleus for healthcare. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Oaktree Acquisition Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

