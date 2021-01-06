Analyzing SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -24.73% -27.64% -10.48% Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91%

This table compares SVMK and Oblong’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 12.37 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -47.77 Oblong $12.83 million 3.26 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SVMK.

Volatility and Risk

SVMK has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SVMK and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVMK presently has a consensus price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given SVMK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than Oblong.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVMK beats Oblong on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

