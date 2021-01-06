Analyzing HP (NYSE:HPQ) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HP and China Crescent Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 2 10 6 0 2.22 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP presently has a consensus target price of $20.97, suggesting a potential downside of 14.26%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

HP has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HP and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 5.02% -196.27% 9.63% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HP and China Crescent Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $56.64 billion 0.56 $2.84 billion $2.28 10.73 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HP has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Summary

HP beats China Crescent Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

