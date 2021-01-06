Analyzing BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BRP Group and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91

BRP Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 45.96%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than BRP Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and GoHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 7.16 -$8.65 million $0.20 145.20 GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% GoHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRP Group beats GoHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

