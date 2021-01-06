Analysts Set Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Target Price at $6.30

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

SBBP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 12,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

