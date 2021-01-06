Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target at $34.33

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

PRPL stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 959,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,194. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -260.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

