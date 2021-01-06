Analysts Set Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,511. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

