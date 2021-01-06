Analysts Set Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Target Price at $9.67

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 97,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,308. Interpace Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.