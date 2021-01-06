Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $23.60

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a PE ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 51.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

