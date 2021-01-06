Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $23.60

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HCCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.
NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a PE ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 51.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
