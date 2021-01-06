Analysts Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target at $34.71

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,178,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,535,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,131,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GRAY stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.