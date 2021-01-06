Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $156.86

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.86.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.35. 374,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,786. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $170,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,058,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.