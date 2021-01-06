Analysts Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Target Price at $6.39

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 4.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 923,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,464,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

