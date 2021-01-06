Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT at $36.75

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

AFIB stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,030,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates V Ltd acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

