Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

1/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $82.00.

12/14/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G (fifth-generation) adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term performance might be hurt by the bleak memory-chip demand as customers are adjusting inventories in response to the economic recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00.

11/29/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

