Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of OVV opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 379,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

