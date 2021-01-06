Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

