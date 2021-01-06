Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $690.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 356,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,408,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 62,824 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

