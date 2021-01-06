Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.44 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

OTIS stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. 56,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,739. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,902,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

