Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.28. 397,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,051. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.