Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.87 Million

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $212.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.78 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $239.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $828.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.43 million to $844.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $870.37 million, with estimates ranging from $833.20 million to $905.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 696,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,212. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $131.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

