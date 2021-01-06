Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.10. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.04.

ADSK stock opened at $301.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $307.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

