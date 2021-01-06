Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

NYSE TPR traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 274,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,146. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

