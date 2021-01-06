Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.05 Million

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post $222.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.90 million. Globant posted sales of $184.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $803.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.75 million to $806.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.38 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

GLOB traded down $11.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.47. 229,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 163.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $54,056,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

