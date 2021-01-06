Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $54.89 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $187.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.63 million to $188.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.93 million, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $253.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Fiverr International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.47. 9,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $228.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -498.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.