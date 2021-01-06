Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce sales of $29.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $28.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $109.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $109.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 over the last ninety days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $722.27 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

