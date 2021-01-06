Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,833.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,789 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,904. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

