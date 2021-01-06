Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.86

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 101418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

