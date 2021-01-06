Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $166,275.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 2,546,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,751. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9,442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.